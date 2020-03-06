Special Olympics Winter Games 2020 canceled in light of Coronavirus

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 2020 Special Olympics Indoor Winter Games in York, PA has been cancelled after the PA Special Olympics made the decision amid the Coronavirus that currently has two presumptive cases in Pennsylvania.
Governor Wolf made the announcement today of a presumptive case in Delaware and Wayne counties. The Special Olympics of Pennsylvania decided to make the decision to cancel events shortly after.
Special Olympics Pennsylvania is dedicated to the mission of providing year-round training and athletic competition to individuals with intellectual disabilities. With that, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Indoor Winter Games scheduled for March 7 – 8 in York County due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus. While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff, and partners is our top priority.Special Olympics Pennsylvania