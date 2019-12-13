Sources: Murder-Suicide Investigation Involves Mother and 5-Year-Old Daughter

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed their Major Case Team is investigating a murder-suicide just off Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Police say Christina Tyler of Wilkes-Barre apparently killed 5-year-old Olivia Tyler and then killed herself. Sources close the investigation have confirmed Christina is Olivia’s mother.

Multiple units, including crime scene investigators are at the scene. State Police say the two were found dead inside a vehicle. Investigators appear to be focusing on a red car parked just off the road.

Crime scene investigators inspect red car along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm they are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police and Crime Scene investigators at a scene where two people were found dead on Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. Police confirm it is a murder-suicide investigation. Images from the scene where two people were found dead off of Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township.

Eyewitness News has multiple crews working this story. Check back here for updates throughout the day. Tune in for the very latest on Eyewitness News at 11:00 a.m. on WBRE.