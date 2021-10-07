Somerset County state Rep. transported to hospital after crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A state representative for Somerset and Fayette Counties was transported to the hospital after a crash happened yesterday evening in Lancaster County.

Press Secretary to Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre) Jason Gottesman released a statement about Rep. Matt Dowling’s (R-Fayette/Somerset) status in the hospital.

“Sometime last evening, Oct. 6, Rep. Dowling was in a single-vehicle accident while on his way to a caucus event in Lancaster County. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and was treated for significant trauma. Currently, he is in serious but stable condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries,” Gottesman said.

Dowling was born in Laurel Highlands in Pennsylvania. He has lived in PA his entire life and is a former member of the Fayette County Behavioral Services Board as well as the former director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, according to his bio.