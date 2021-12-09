Someone keeps pooping on the floor at Goodwill, police want answers

ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Erie are looking for answers after a man dropped his pants and pooped on the floor at Goodwill several times.

Police were called to the Goodwill in Summit Township, Erie County on Dec. 7 after employees found the fecal matter hidden behind a shovel in the employee area a few minutes after the pictured man walked back out to the sales floor and pretended to shop.

According to state troopers, the suspect has done this several times in the past, but he hasn’t been identified yet. He was seen driving what resembles a green in color Ford 500.

Police continue to search for answers and the identity of this man. If you do have any information, you’re asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online by clicking here.