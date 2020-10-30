Six states added to travel advisory list in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has added six more states to the travel quarantine list on Friday, Oct. 30.

The six new states are Colorado, Louisiana, Michigan, New Mexico, Rhode Island, and Texas, bringing the list to a total of 31 states. If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return: