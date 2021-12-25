Six people shot on Christmas Eve in Allegheny County, police say

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that took place on Christmas Eve in Swissvale that left six people injured.

The shooting took place at the 7300 block of Schroyer Avenue around 4:35 p.m., according to the Allegheny County Police Department. First responders found six adult victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals in various conditions, though officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous.

No further details are available at this time.