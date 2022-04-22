WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Roads are closed and there is a heavy police presence in a section of downtown Wilkes-Barre after reports of a man seen with a gun near King’s College.

The incident began around 8:40 when police received a call about a possibly armed man seen on the third floor of a building around North River and West Union Street.





Heavily armed police have been in the area of North River and West Union Streets in Wilkes-Barre since around 8:30 a.m.

Heavily armed officers could be seen around the location of the report.

An alert sent to King’s College students states that the McGowan School of Business is currently on lockdown and students in the area should shelter in place.

Police can be seen blocking off North River Street in Wilkes-Barre near the Luzerne County Courthouse as they investigate reports of a man seen with a gun.

Both North River and West Union Streets are currently shut down while officers investigate. People were seen being evacuated from a building with their hands in the air as police surrounded the area.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.