Shoplifting suspect in Pittsburgh wanted for Texas homicide

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man suspected of shoplifting at a store where he worked in Pittsburgh was wanted for homicide in Texas, police said.

Officers were called to the Family Dollar store on Wednesday night to assist with the termination of Joseph Tedder, 22, of Hutchinson, Kansas. But Tedder fled the scene.

Police said they soon learned Tedder was wanted in connection with a homicide in early November in Austin, Texas. Authorities there said Tedder and two other men had gone to an apartment with plans to sell drugs. Authorities said Tedder went inside to make the sale and the other men heard gunshots. Authorities said the men found another man dead inside.

Authorities tracked Tedder to a Pittsburgh home and he was taken into custody.

Tedder was transported to the Allegheny County Jail, where he is being held on the homicide warrant and is awaiting arraignment on charges from the alleged shoplifting.