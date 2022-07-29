ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper was shot after responding to a disturbance call just after midnight Friday at a store in Beaver County.

Police confirmed that the suspect in the shooting is Damian Bradford. Bradford was convicted in 2006 in the murder-for-hire plot of Dr. Gulam H. Moonda, of Hermitage.

According to PSP, an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.

Investigators said it happened after two troopers responding to a disturbance call found an armed man who shot at them during a struggle. The troopers were able to take that man into custody.

The injury was reportedly not life-threatening, and the trooper is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. The other trooper is being looked at for minor injuries.

PSP spoke at a press conference Friday morning but gave no new information on the case other than thanking the community for its help.

“I want to thank the citizens of Aliquippa, several of which several came to the aid of our troopers. This sense of community and support of our police departments must overcome the sense of fear that the gun violence produces.”

Bradford was previously charged with interstate stalking and possession of ammunition in an investigation into the murder of Dr. Moonda.

Bradford was romantically involved with Moonda’s wife, Donna, who was given life imprisonment for the murder plot. Donna Moonda told Bradford, her boyfriend, that he could murder Dr. Moonda and they could split his money.

Bradford was to serve 17.5 years in prison and five years supervised probation for the crime, but he was released in late 2020. He is currently on supervised probation, according to court records.

Bradford gave evidence of Donna Moonda’s involvement in the murder, resulting in his lesser sentence.