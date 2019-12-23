Shooting standoff ends with suspect in custody

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — A standoff between police and a shooting suspect has ended peacefully in Delaware County.

Bethel Township police say 46-year-old Terrence Zanchuk surrendered to officers early Monday after barricading himself in a home and firing shots into the street on Sunday night.

Authorities initially responded to the area early Sunday, when a neighbor called police after finding a bullet in her home. The investigation led them to Zanchuck, but authorities say he would not cooperate and told police to leave his property while standing on his front porch with a rifle.

Residents were told to shelter in place before the order was lifted.