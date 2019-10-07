Shooting near college leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a shooting near a college in southern Pennsylvania has left a Philadelphia man dead and another wounded.

But it’s not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 8:15 p.m. Sunday a few blocks away from the campus of Shippensburg University.

State police say the body of 21-year-old Shakur Myers was found near a vehicle. The wounded victim, 21-year-old Samir Stevenson, was flown to Holy Spirit Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police report that they are searching for the two that have been identified

Quentin Eric Furlow Jr., B/N-M, 20, Philadelphia PA

Clayton Steve Wilson, B/N-M, 20, Philadelphia PA

Furlow may possibly be operating a gray 2011 Infiniti G37 bearing PA registration KZJ4211.

Wilson is possibly operating a gray 2009 Nissan Maxima bearing PA registration KYE0169.