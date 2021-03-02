One man in custody after active shooter situation in Clinton County

RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An active shooter situation took place this morning in part of Clinton County.

The Clinton County Emergency Services office told Eyewitness News that an active shooter situation broke out in the Borough around 7:30 am.

An indoor shelter order was issued by the Renovo Borough Police department and was lifted around 8:50 am.

One suspect has been confrimed to be in custody.

This is a developing story and we will have more information on PAHomepage.com and on WBRE 28 / WYOU 22 Eyewitness News.