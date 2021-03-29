Sheetz to hire 1K+ new employees in PA during national event

(WTAJ) — Sheetz announced Monday plans to hire over 2,800 employees company-wide during “national hiring day.”

The event is set to take place on Wednesday, March 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all Sheetz’s 619 store locations. Of the 2,800 expected hires, nearly 1,200 of those jobs will be in Pennsylvania. Full-time and part-time positions will be available.

During hiring day, prospective employees can apply for employment in person. Anyone who attends will be required to follow Sheetz’s COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks and social distancing. Prospective employees will be checked in at the front register and asked to wait in their car until it is time for their interview.

Sheetz was recently named one of PEOPLE’s 50 Companies That Care, an award highlighting employers who went above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. The convenience chain has also invested $28.5 million in-store employee wages.

More information about the hiring event as well as current job opportunities at Sheetz can be found at www.Jobs.Sheetz.com.