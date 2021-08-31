Sheetz releases limited-edition cappuccino beer across Pa. stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz announced the release of a new, limited-edition craft beer that will only be sold at locations in Pennsylvania: a vanilla cappuccino beer called “Project Vanilla Shteam Machine.”

This cream ale is brewed with Sheetz’ own vanilla cappuccino and has a light vanilla flavor with subtle notes of coffee in collaboration with Evil Genius Beer Co. Sheetz said the beer has a “delicate hop aroma” and will go on sale at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.

You guys👂hear that? That’s the sound of our newest 💡genius invention. Heh, get it? Cus like thats in our name? Anyway….BEHOLD 👉: The Vanilla Shteam Machine! A 5.0% Vanilla Cappuccino Cream Ale. Available only at @sheetz locations in PA this Friday at 4pm! pic.twitter.com/4RfwhnOCqE — Evil Genius Beer Co. (@EvilGeniusBeer) August 31, 2021

Four packs of 16 oz cans will be sold for $7.99 while supplies last. You can check out a list of participating Sheetz locations online. Vice President of Marketing and Brand Ryan Sheetz said their first craft beer collaboration, Project Brewberry Muffinz, sold out in five days and they anticipate similar customer demand for Project Vanilla Shteam Machine.

Sheetz has released some unique beers over the last year, including a strawberry and banana milkshake flavor and a donut-infused beer for the holidays.