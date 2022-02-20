Shed, $20k worth of items a loss after fire, cause under investigation

MCKEAN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A shed and $20,000 worth of items have been destroyed after a fire broke out at a McKean County property.
State police said that Port Allegany Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 10 block of Railroad Avenue Friday at about 1:40 p.m.
According to a press release, the fire destroyed a 12 by 20 shed and the $20,000 worth of items inside. State police note that even though the shed was a complete loss, the home beside it suffered minimal damage.
The state police fire marshall is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
