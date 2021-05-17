Several vehicles broken into, items stolen in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Indiana County are investigating numerous vehicle thefts that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incidents occurred in White Township from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. where several residents within the Brookwood Estates development reported thefts or attempted thefts from unlocked or unattended vehicles. At least four residents had items stolen from their vehicle including a checkbook, dash camera, bank cards, and a wallet.

Troopers are reportedly reviewing surveillance video and encourage everyone to keep their vehicles, homes and outbuildings locked and to keep valuables out of sight.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Troop A, Indiana at (724) 357-1960.