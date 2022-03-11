HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials announced today that the September 11th National Memorial Trail has officially been designated as a Statewide Major Greenway.

This announcement comes from the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn as well as trail supporters and elected officials.

Statewide Major Greenways are existing or planned long-distance corridors, at least 50 miles long, that pass through two or more counties and are recognized in official planning documents, according to the DCNR website. The September 11th National Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile system of trails and roadways that symbolize resiliency and character while linking the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.

A map of the September 11th National Memorial Trail.

“The trail serves as a tribute to the fallen heroes who perished as a result of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack and the many heroes who committed themselves to the response,” the DCNR wrote in a press release.

The trail spans 25 counties in Pennsylvania, including 16 local trails. One of the trails that are a part of the network is the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath, which was recently named Pennsylvania`s 2022 Trail of the Year.

“We at DCNR are proud to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail as a Statewide Major Greenway,” Dunn said. “It is impossible to understate the meaning this trail has for Pennsylvania and our nation as a whole. This designation is also important for our department’s mission of closing priority trail gaps, as they form the major arteries of the statewide land and water trail network, which benefits recreation, health, transportation, economic, tourism and other benefits to residents throughout the Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania`s designation comes on the heels of federal legislation, H.R. 2278, passed unanimously by the House and Senate, then signed by President Joe Biden Oct. 13, 2021. The bill authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail route.

The DCNR said the Statewide Major Greenway designation was sought and supported in a combined effort by the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, the 25 Pennsylvania counties through which the route passes, and the more than 16 existing trails that share alignments with the September 11th National Memorial Trail.

Pennsylvania is a national leader in trail development, providing its citizens and visitors with more than 12,000 miles of trails across the commonwealth, from gentle pathways threading through miles of preserved greenways, to remote, rugged trails scaling the state`s highest mountains.

To learn more about the 650 trails DCNR supports, visit their website under Pennsylvania Trails.