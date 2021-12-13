Senator Corman to not seek re-election, focus on run for governor

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Senator Jake Corman announced Monday that he will not pursue re-election for his Senate seat so he can focus on his campaign for governor.

The Republican announced his bid for governor in November outlining an agenda that promotes protecting personal freedoms, expanding education, creating jobs, and improving public safety.

“Pennsylvania is a beautiful place, filled with wonderful communities and hardworking families,” Corman said. “As I prepare to conclude my final term in the Senate, I want to thank the great people of the 34th senatorial district for all of their support and encouragement. I will always be honored by the trust and faith you placed in me. I also want to thank all those who worked on my staff through the years for their hard work and dedication to make Pennsylvania a better place.”

Adding to a double-digits deep field of Republican candidates, senator Scott Martin, of Lancaster County announced his run for governor on Saturday. Martin and Corman will take on Democratic candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro in next year’s election to succeed outgoing Governor Tom Wolf.

Corman was elected to the state Senate in 1998, taking over a seat that was previously held by his father. He later became Senate president pro tempore in 2020. Croman was most notably involved in helping pass legislation for a constitutional amendment that limited the governor’s future emergency powers.

The senator’s gubernatorial campaign was unexpectedly delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19, days before his scheduled announcement.