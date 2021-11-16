Senator Casey shares impact of Infrastructure Bill on Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure bill, signed into law by President Biden, will directly impact Pennsylvania’s roads, bridges, and broadband.

“It’s really a substantial investment, maybe you could say unprecedented investment, in Pennsylvania,” said Bob Casey, U.S. Senator for Pennsylvania.

Senator Casey said some of the money will go toward repairing areas with significant need. In Pennsylvania, that includes over 3,000 bridges and about 7,500 miles of roadway.

“A lot of those roads are in small towns,” said Casey, citing Cambria, Somerset, and Blair Counties, for example.

Money from the bill will also go toward improving broadband.

“The more rural you get, the less you have connectivity for broadband,” said Casey.

Casey said the broadband investment can impact as many as 390,000 Pennsylvanians.

“I think it’s also important to couple with this infrastructure bill, the Build Back Better legislation, which we’re also going to pay for that as well, offset it by changes in the tax code and other changes that allow us to make sure it’s offset, because in addition to the need to repair roads and bridges, the physical infrastructure of a community, we also have to invest in families to get their cost down,” said Casey.

The Build Back Better legislation is still under debate in Washington.