Senator Casey announces funding for Pa. youth homelessness prevention

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development will receive funding for the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP).

“Many children experiencing homelessness also struggle with hunger, poor physical and mental health, trauma and inconsistent schooling,” Senator Casey said.

The program, which will receive $7,122 in funding, works to prevent and end youth homelessness across Pennsylvania.

The effects of homelessness follow children throughout their lives. This funding will invest in community-based solutions to see that every young person in America has a home, ensure communities across the Commonwealth are able to invest in safe housing options and set up children to succeed,” Casey continued.

The YHDP is designed to support communities in rural, suburban and urban areas to develop and implement a coordinated community approach to preventing and ending youth homlessness.