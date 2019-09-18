Senate leaders announce resignation of Senator Folmer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senate President Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman issued a statement after receiving a letter of resignation from Mike Folmer.

Folmer, charged with possession of child pornography, submitted his resignation after Scarnati and Corman spoke with him early this morning, September 18.

The statement from the Senate leaders reads:

“We are sickened and disturbed by the charges brought against Mike Folmer yesterday. We have reviewed the criminal complaint and spoke with Mike Folmer early this morning to insist on his resignation from the Senate. We are in receipt of his letter of resignation and the 48th Senatorial District seat is now vacant.”