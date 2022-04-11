HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Senate Education Committee advanced the measure to establish the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act legislation sponsored by Senators Judy Ward (R-30) and Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-28).

With Senate Bill 1191, students of the male sex, which is defined by the bill as the biological distinction between male and female based on reproductive biology and genetic make-up, from participating in athletic teams or sports that are designed for women or girls.

“I am grateful to the Education Committee for passing this important piece of legislation,” said Ward. “Women of all ages deserve a fair chance to succeed and achieve. This piece of legislation ensures that our young women will be able to pursue the life-changing opportunities that sport provides.”

Additionally, the bill would prohibit government entities or licensing, accrediting or athletic organizations from complaining, opening an investigation or taking action against a school or higher education institution for maintaining separate teams or sports for students of the female sex.

“Without the passage of this bill, young girls and women lose the opportunity for athletic success that every female deserves. Women have fought too hard to earn the right to their own competitive sports, and the dangerous trajectory we are on could alter that forever,” Phillips-Hill said. “We owe it to our girls because I have seen firsthand how competitive sports serve as a launching pad for future success in life. We must protect women’s sports.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The bill will now move to the full Senate for consideration.