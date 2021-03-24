Sen. Toomey to oppose Dr. Levine’s nomination as US Assistant Health Secretary

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — United States Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) is planning to vote to oppose Dr. Rachel Levine‘s nomination to serve as Assistant Secretary of Health at the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

Dr. Levine was nominated by President Biden in January. Since then, Alison Beam has taken her place as the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health.

Senator Toomey said the COVID-19 pandemic struck seniors in Pennsylvania nursing homes “disproportionately hard” in comparison to other states due to poor decisions and oversight by Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration.

“Moreover, the commonwealth’s extended economic lockdown that Dr. Levine advocated for was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and has led to a slower recovery,” Senator Toomey said. “While I appreciate Dr. Levine’s service and responsiveness to my office over the past year, she has not earned a promotion to help lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and I cannot support her confirmation.”