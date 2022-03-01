HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican State Senator Judy Ward called for additional funding of long-term care facilities as they are beginning to face a crisis she said.

During a news conference Tuesday, Ward along with Representative Pam DeLissio and LeadingAgePA discussed a report that highlighted the negative impact insufficient Medicaid reimbursement levels have on the facilities’ ability to remain operational.

“At a Medicaid deficit of over $80 a day per resident, our long-term care facilities cannot wait much longer for relief,” Ward said. “If this unsustainable trend continues these facilities may be forced to cut staff, remove beds, or even worse, close down all together.”

Trade association LeadingAgePA requested an additional $294 million in the state’s 2022-23 budget to help lower Medicaid nursing home rates so they can focus on hiring more workers and provide services to those in need. This request is supported by Ward who is also drafting legislation that would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study issues long-term care facilities face including rising costs, employment, working environments and resident needs.

“I understand the hardships that staff go through every day to care for their residents,” Ward said. “I will continue to work with my colleagues in the Senate and House on legislation to provide this much-needed relief to this critical industry.”