WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced Friday that over $260 million in funding to help reduce carbon emissions is coming to Pennsylvania.

As part of the Carbon Reduction Program (CRP), $264,847,619 million will be used to help the state reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector, which will include new infrastructure to support electric vehicles and construct Bus Rapid Transit corridors.

So far, Pennsylvania has received $50,892,693 from the Infrasturecutrer Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for carbon reduction in 2022.

“This funding is a positive step towards decreasing carbon emissions, thanks to the Biden Administration and the infrastructure law,” Senator Casey said. “By investing in new projects to reduce pollution on our Nation’s highways, we can ease the burden on our planet, lower costs for families and create infrastructure jobs. I will continue to bring infrastructure funding home to Pennsylvania and advance projects to combat the climate crisis.”

In 2018, transportation accounted for 25% of all Pennsylvania greenhouse gases emissions, making Pennsylvania responsible for approximately 269 million metric tons of carbon dioxide being emitted into the atmosphere. With the CRP, states will use the funding to better developed and implement carbon reduction strategies to address these emission issues.