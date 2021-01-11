Sen. Bob Casey: Trump should be impeached

In this image from video, Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — United States Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has called for the impeachment of President Trump following the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol building.

Sen. Casey is also calling for those who stormed the Capitol to face charges.

“President Trump should be impeached and removed from office because he betrayed his oath to the Constitution and incited a mob to violence,” he said. “There should also be accountability for those members of Congress who led the effort to overthrow a democratic election.”

His full statement is below:

“There can be no justice without accountability for those involved in the insurrection against the federal government. As a Nation, we cannot advance our shared democratic values without consequences for those who have betrayed those values. Those who stormed the Capitol should face charges. President Trump should be impeached and removed from office because he betrayed his oath to the Constitution and incited a mob to violence. There should also be accountability for those members of Congress who led the effort to overthrow a democratic election. If they refuse to resign their office, then Congress should begin to explore censure or expulsion. Failing to hold those responsible for the insurrection accountable would be a profound injustice and give a green light to future authoritarians.” Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

THE LATEST