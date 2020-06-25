Sen. Bob Casey pushing for “Justice in Policing Act of 2020” bill to pass

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Bob Casey taking a stance on police reform by asking fellow lawmakers to pass the “Justice in Policing Act of 2020.”

The bill aims to hold police accountable in court, improve transparency by collecting more accurate data of misconduct, and improve police training and practices.

It would make it a federal crime to conspire to violate existing federal hate crime laws.

This also includes the creation of the National Police Misconduct Registry that Senator Casey says should be detailed and available for the public.

“We’ve got to make sure that there is accountability to protect American’s life and safety but also protect the constitutional rights of Americans that have been violated in the case of Black Americans for generations,” said Senator Casey.

The Senator says the biggest difference between his bill and the one introduced by his Republican counterparts is choke-holds, adding that his bill bans them all together.