Many of us have heard of the importance of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which is vital to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions.

Only 12.3% of Americans are eating fruit and 10% are eating a daily serving of veggies.

Citing data collected through the 2019 Risk Behavior Surveillance System by the CDC, Thistle compiled state-level data on fruit and vegetable consumption. States and Washington D.C. are ranked by the percent of the adult population consuming less than one serving of fruit per day, from the highest rate to the lowest. Data was not available for New Jersey.

Check out the data below to see how Pennsylvania stacks up, or look at the national fruit and vegetable consumption ranking here.

Pennsylvania by the numbers

Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 38%

Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.8%

High school students eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 44.6%

High school students eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 41.2%

Food deserts, regions where residents have limited to no access to affordable and nutritious foods, are often found in low-income areas and places with smaller populations. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its most recent report published in 2017, revealed that 39.5 million people in the U.S. were living in low-income areas.

This also included neighborhoods with limited access to healthy food. In order to be identified as a food desert, areas have to meet certain requirements which include a local poverty rate of at least 20% or the median family earnings being 80% or less of the neighborhood’s average family salary. Areas where the closest, largest grocery store is 10 miles away or more are also considered a food desert.

Keep reading to see which states consume the most and least fruits and vegetables.

States that consume the most fruits and vegetables

1. Vermont

Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32%

Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 32.7%

2. Massachusetts

Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 32.7%

Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 15.5%

3. Connecticut

Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 34.1%

Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 19.9%

States that consume the least fruits and vegetables

1. Oklahoma

Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 48.4%

Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 21.5%

2. Mississippi

Adults eating less than one serving of fruit per day: 47.5%

Adults eating less than one serving of vegetables per day: 22.9%

3. Louisiana