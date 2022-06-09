HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District Scott Perry says he doesn’t plan to watch the primetime January 6 committee hearing after objecting to a subpoena from the committee investigating the 2020 attack on the US Capitol.

“I’m sure I’m gonna see excerpts of it,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with Dennis Owens hours before the hearing began. Perry called the hearings a “made for TV production” and “reality TV” that will be one-sided.

In a statement on May 12, the select committee said “Representative Scott Perry was directly involved with efforts to corrupt the Department of Justice and install Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.” The committee said “in addition, Mr. Perry had various communications with the White House about a number of matters relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, including allegations that Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.”

During the Jan. 6 committee hearing on the evening of June 9, Vice-Chair of the Committee Rep. Liz Cheney said Perry “contacted the White House in the weeks after January 6 to seek a presidential pardon” and that many other Republican congressmen sought pardons for their role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

In a letter sent to the January 6 Select Committee, an attorney for Perry says the congressman would not appear for a deposition scheduled for May 26.

Perry has said there’s “nothing wrong” with him speaking to former President Donald Trump or having a difference in opinion over the 2020 election.

Perry was interviewed by abc27 prior to the committee disclosing that Perry attempted to receive a pardon. A spokesperson for Rep. Perry tells abc27 that the committee’s allegation “is a ludicrous and soulless lie”

The letter sent on Perry’s behalf by his attorney stated that “the Committee is without authority to issue the subpoena” and that they “respectfully request that it be immediately withdrawn.”

On Thursday Perry called the committee “unfair” and that “if I thought I would get a fair shake I’d be happy to” participate in the hearings.

Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery), who served as a prosecutor during President Trump’s second impeachment following the Capitol attack, asked why wouldn’t Perry come forward.

“If there is any kernel of information that I know that you need I will come forward. It is my patriotic duty, why is Mr. Perry afraid,” asked Dean.

According to the letter sent by Perry’s attorney, the congressman never received the committee’s subpoena and cannot “in good conscience comply with an improper subpoena issued by a Select Committee that is not duly constituted, has failed to follow its own rules” and”is abusing its authority to target members of the opposite political party.”

To read the letter in its entirety, see below:

According to a report by Politico, a former aide to Mark Meadows when he was former President Trump’s chief of staff told the select committee that Meadows burned documents after meeting with Perry.

When asked about his knowledge of Meadows burning documents after their meeting Perry told abc27 “I don’t know a thing about that.”

The subpoenas come less than one month before the committee is scheduled to begin a series of eight public hearings. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 panel said the hearings will pull together a “combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we’ve […] looked at, as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general.”

The committee has already spoken to almost a thousand individuals, according to The Associated Press, including those close to former President Trump.

So far, federal courts have largely upheld the panel’s investigative demands and its authority to issue subpoenas in the face of various legal challenges. But any legal challenge from the GOP lawmakers is sure to be tied up in court for months as the panel races to complete its work ahead this year’s midterm elections.

The panel said the group of lawmakers issued subpoenas include members who took part in meetings at the White House, had conversations with then-President Trump in the lead-up to the Capitol attack and were involved.

