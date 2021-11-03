School bus-tractor trailer crash kills bus driver, student

PROSPECT, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania interstate claimed the lives of the bus driver and a 14-year-old girl, authorities said.

State police in Butler County said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-79 in Muddy Creek Township. Television news helicopter footage from the scene showed the bus up against the rear of the tractor-trailer.

Police said the 31-year-old man driving the bus and a 14-year-old girl who was riding on the bus were flown from the scene to hospitals and later pronounced dead. Police reported other passengers taken to Children’s Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian. A UPMC official told reporters that five students were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus was taking students home from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Beaver County, according to school chief executive officer P.K. Poling, the Tribune-Review reported. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our students and families impacted by this,” Poling said in an automated telephone message sent to parents.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. The northbound lanes of the interstate reopened at 5 a.m. Wednesday, police said.