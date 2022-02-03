School bus crash in Indiana county sends four to hospital

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Pa (WTAJ) – Indiana State Police were on the scene after a school bus overturned along Churchill Road early Thursday morning.

Around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, troopers responded to the overturned school bus transporting Purchase Line School District students. Three students and the school bus driver were transported to local hospitals, however, injuries were believed to be minor.

There were 17 total students on the bus at the time of the crash, which was traveling south on Churchhill road when it slid off-road and overturned into a ditch. Officials on the scene say road conditions were icy.

The Purchase Line School District website stated parents of students involved in the crash have been notified and that they will keep parents and the community informed of any developments in the situation.

It is unknown at this time which school in the Purchase Line School District the students were going to.

Assisting on the scene was Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, Citizens’ Ambulance Service, Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, Purchase Line School District, Tri-County Transportation, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Montgomery Township, and Green Township.

Officials also said the school bus sustained minor damage and was towed by Pellas Towing.