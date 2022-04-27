HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania residents should be on the lookout for text scams that target potential unclaimed property claimants.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department emphasized that they never reach out to people in regard to any program through unsolicited text messages.

“We have to constantly be on guard against scammers,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “I urge anyone who receives a phishing message about unclaimed property to ignore it and promptly delete it. Do not click on any links, and do not respond to these messages. If you have any concerns, reach out to my office. We’ll be very happy to help.”

Treasury’s Bureau of Unclaimed Property can be reached by email at tupmail@patreasury.gov or toll-free at 800-222-2046.