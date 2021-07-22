Savings on natural gas bills proposed for Pa. customers

ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation announced Thursday they have filed a request with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to provide one-time bill credits and rate reductions to customers across the state.

The ongoing savings would reportedly help all residential and local business customers with their monthly bills if approved. It would also include a reduction in base delivery rates and a temporary refund rate that would be effective for five years.

Residential customers would receive a $100 one-time bill credit and save $53 annually in rate reductions while commercial customers would receive a $250 one-time bill credit and save $106 annually in rate reductions.

The company has requested that the credits be applied to active customer accounts and the base rate reduction and refund rate begin on Oct. 1. However, the proposal is subject to change based on approval by the PUC.

Customers would also receive a Notice of Proposed Bill Credit and Delivery Rate Decrease detailing the request and providing instructions for obtaining information and for participating in the process to change rates.

Additional information can be found by visiting nationalfuel.com.