Safe2Say program allows students to submit anonymous tips at school

(WTAJ)– A program for students of Pennsylvania schools is making sure they get the assistance they need to report potential threats.

The Safe2Say program is a school safety program that teaches students, educators and administrators how to recognize signs and signals individuals who may be at risk of hurting themselves or others.

There are a couple of ways students can use the Safe2Say program to submit an anonymous tip:

They can download the “Safe2Say Something PA” app from the App Store onto their phone or mobile device.

Students can visit Safe2Say’s website.

By contatcing the 24/7 Crisis Center hotline at 1-844-SAF2SAY (723-2729)

No tips should be submitted to the PA Office of the Attorney General email as that is a general inquiry email and is not funneled through the Safe2Say program.