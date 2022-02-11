Rural PA in need of significant broadband improvement, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you struggle with a slow internet connection, you aren’t alone. A new analysis shows that rural counties in Pennsylvania are in significant need of service improvements.

Data from a broadband speed test by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania (Center) shows that not only are broadband service improvements needed across Pennsylvania, but rural areas face the most significant need.

“For years, we`ve been well aware that broadband access is lacking in rural areas and the pandemic has made that need even more apparent,” Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors, said. “This report by the Center continues to demonstrate the need for broadband in rural Pennsylvania, and it can help to inform state, county, and local officials on where broadband service is needed most.”

The Center said it estimated broadband connectivity in Pennsylvania`s rural and urban counties using data from Measurement Lab (M-Lab), which measured the download and upload speeds of internet users throughout Pennsylvania. M-Lab is a consortium of research, industry and public-interest partners providing verifiable measurement of global network performance.

The Center`s analysis included data from nearly 3 million upload and download speed tests taken throughout Pennsylvania in calendar year 2021. The data was provided to the Center by a collaboration between Exactly Labs and X-Lab, a non-partisan technology and policy institute at Penn State University.

Using these data, the Center identified areas that continue to lack significant access to broadband internet service. The data indicated that, while there is a need across Pennsylvania for improved broadband service, the counties most in need, and most eligible for aid under federal programs, are rural, and are in:

The Central Susquehanna Valley region (Juniata, Perry, and Snyder counties)

Portions of the Pennsylvania Wilds (Cameron, Clarion, Elk, and Forest counties)

The northeast (Susquehanna and Wyoming counties)

Greene County in the southwest and Crawford County in the northwest

“This report also demonstrates the need for granular data below the county-level to help guide new broadband build-out efforts,” Dr. Kyle C. Kopko, Center executive director, said. “It is critical that the Commonwealth take a data-informed approach to wisely invest federal funds in the communities that are in the greatest need of broadband access.”

For a copy of the report, Pennsylvania Broadband Access: A Speed Test Analysis, visit rural.pa.gov/publications/research-reports.