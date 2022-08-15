HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium this week.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is touring with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour following Stewart’s latest album, You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Hersheypark Stadium concert is scheduled for August 20 starting at 7:30 p.m. Online ticket sales have seats available starting as low as $30 and as expensive as over $800 for front and center tickets.

Some of Stewart’s other tour stops include Atlantic City on August 19 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and a five-night set of shows in Las Vegas.

Other upcoming shows at Hersheypark Stadium include Chris Stapleton on August 27 and Lady Gaga on August 28.