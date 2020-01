ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Elk Country Keystone Alliance announced a $4,000 reward last week for information relating to the illegal killing of three elk.

That has since increased to $4,200 after a few individuals pledged additional money.

The elk were killed November 28th, on Old Fritz Farm off Dollinger Road near Medix, Benezette Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania Game Commission, North Central Office at 570-398-4744.