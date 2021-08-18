Retirement planning sessions available for Pa. farmers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities is partnering with Penn State Extension to provide retirement planning to farmers.

They will launch a free, online program where farmers can learn about planning, budgeting and investment strategies. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said that if Pennsylvania’s farmers don’t have a retirement or transition plan, Pennsylvania doesn’t have a reliable food system.

“This is an invaluable opportunity that will help to ensure the continued success of Pennsylvania’s farms, and therefore success for all of Pennsylvania,” Redding said.

Two free sessions are available and they are open to the public. Registration is required.

SESSION ONE

Farmers Can Retire Too: Budgeting, Planning, and Saving

August 19 – 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Learn the best practices on the beginning stages of retirement so that you can set yourself up for success. REGISTER ONLINE

SESSION TWO

Farmers Can Retire Too: Retirement Planning

September 16 – 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

What does it take to retire? How much do I need? How will medical cost figure into my plans? We will answer all these questions, and more

REGISTER ONLINE

“As Extension Educators, Sam Gehrett and I saw the need for farmers to plan their retirement as early as possible,” Annie Miller of the Penn State Extension said. “Farmers can take advantage of all the resources available to them, and we are delighted to work with the Commonwealth of PA to bring all available resources to their attention.”