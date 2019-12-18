Representative recognizes fallen soldier with bridge honor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rep. John Hershey (R-Mifflin/Juniata/Franklin) introduced a house bill on Tuesday to honor the legacy of Army Sgt. Melivn G. Ehrhart.

Hershey’s bill proposed naming a bridge over Back Creek on the border of Hamilton and St. Thomas townships in Franklin County. The bridge on State Route 3012 would be known as the Sgt. Melvin G. Ehrhart Memorial Bridge.

House Bill 1946 was passed and will now go to the Senate for consideration. Ehrhart’s widow and family were also in attendance.

“Sgt. Ehrhart’s feats in battle defied reality. … Although seriously wounded by an enemy grenade, Sgt. Ehrhart continued to lead his men until he was mortally wounded by enemy fire,” Hershey said in public remarks.

Ehrhart, who lived in Chambersburg, served in the Army from Oct. 10, 1968, until his death on April 28, 1969, when he was with Company D, 4th Battalion, 39th Infantry, 9th Infantry in Vietnam. He was involved in more than 25 aerial missions in support of counter-insurgency.