Report: Pa. observes increase in alcohol sales

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released its 2020-21 fiscal year annual report, which highlighted sale trends and financial results.

Retail sales for Fine Wine and Good Spirits increased by 26.4%. E-commerce sales for the fiscal year totaled $16.8 million. When compared to pre-pandemic dollar sales and transactions for 2018-19, sales for 2020-21 were up by 236.6% and the number of transactions increased by 285.1%, according to the PLCB.

Dollar sales for tequila increased by 52.3% over the prior fiscal year, while a total of 53 counties in Pennsylvania had unflavored vodka as their top spirit. California cabernet sauvignon was the top wine category in 26 counties, while another 19 counties had box red wine as the top wine category.

Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery County accounted for nearly 35% of statewide sales, according to the report.

To read the full report, visit the liquor control board’s website.