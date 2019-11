Washington Redskins wide receiver Terrelle Pryor walks on the field in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, former NFL quarterback and wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest.

Former NFL WR Terrelle Pryor underwent surgery this morning and is in critical condition after being stabbed last night at his Pittsburgh apartment in the shoulder and chest, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2019

I’m told Terrell Pryor’s family was waiting to see him after he fully wakes up, as of 25min ago. The understanding is that detectives also prefer to speak to Pryor first, per source. https://t.co/0NW6Uv81RH — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 30, 2019

Pryor underwent surgery this morning. Pryor is currently an NFL free agent, and most recently played with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars.