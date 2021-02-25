Rep. John Joyce meets with President Biden on improving U.S. supply chain

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman John Joyce met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and bipartisan Congressional leaders Thursday to discuss ways to improve America’s supply chains for medicine and technology manufacturing.

Both are considered key industries in Pennsylvania. Joyce says that he and Biden agreed that jobs from both industries should return to the United States without having to rely too much on other countries including China.

He adds that Pennsylvania can source its own rare earth materials since the keystone state is rich with minerals.

“Today I went to the White House to stand up for the people of Pennsylvania and our commonsense priorities,” said Joyce. “Resilient supply chains are key for America’s success in the 21st century, particularly for Pennsylvania’s robust manufacturing and medical industries. Strengthening our supply chains for technology, medicines, automobiles, defense weapon systems, and other vital materials will secure American jobs for American workers, benefit hardworking families that rely on these items, and bolster our national security.

Instead of relying on the Chinese Communist Party for rare earth metals, we should be sourcing these vital materials from mineral-rich western Pennsylvania and other regions across our great nation. As Americans continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, we cannot allow the Chinese Communist Party to win the race to next-generation technology – nor can we allow Americans to ever again be beholden to this heinous regime.”

Last year, Congressman Joyce served as the only physician on the China Task Force and led the panel’s work to secure America’s medical supply chain and return jobs home to America. In September 2020, the China Task Force released a report with more than 400 realistic and achievable solutions to confront the growing threat of the Chinese Communist Party, strengthen our national security, protect American values, and secure our place in international leadership for years to come.

The China Task Force’s comprehensive strategy addresses issues ranging from securing the medical and national security supply chain to exposing human rights abuses and combating Chinese government-sponsored interference in American institutions.