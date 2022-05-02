HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The final day for Pennsylvanians to register to vote in the primary election is Monday, May 2, by 11:59 p.m.

The primary general election, which is held on May 17, looks to choose from a busy field of candidates across the Senate race among both Democrats and Republicans, as well as the Pa Gubernatorial and Lieutenant Governor races.

If you are not registered and want to you can online. If you are not sure if you are you can check your registration status online as well.

If you’d like to vote by mail, you have until May 10 at 5 p.m. to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots and can register online.