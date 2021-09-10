Remembering 9/11: Gov. Wolf commemorates 20th anniversary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday, our nation will observe the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Today, in honor of the lives lost on September 11, and in commemoration of 20 years of grief, remembrance and healing, Governor Tom Wolf released a video message to Pennsylvanians.

Governor Tom Wolf has ordered, in remembrance of the victims of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and in honor of Patriot Day, that all United States and the Commonwealth flag on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities throughout the state lower to half-staff.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. They will remain in half-staff until sunset on the same day. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate, as well.