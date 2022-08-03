PASCO COUNTY, Fl. (WHTM) – The remains of a missing Shippensburg woman have been recovered in Florida.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 23 in Shippensburg. State Police say search efforts revealed she may have traveled to Florida.

Investigative efforts led the Pasco Sheriff’s Office to a property at which they believed Forbes may have been harmed. A search of the property uncovered human remains that were later identified as that of Forbes.

State Police are working with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office during their investigation into her death, which is believed to be a homicide.

Anyone with information pertaining to Forbes’ death is asked to contact the Pasco Sheriff Crime Tips line at 1-800-706-2488 or PascoSheriff.com/tips.