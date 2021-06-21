Remains of 10 more Native American kids to be disinterred in central Pa.

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — The remains of 10 more Native American children who died more than a century ago at a boarding school in central Pennsylvania are being disinterred and will be returned to their relatives.

A team of archaeologists began disinterring the remains at the cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, which also houses the U.S. Army War College. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that nine were from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota and one is from the Alaskan Aleut Tribe.

The cemetery contains more than 180 graves of students who attended the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School — a government-run boarding school for Native American children.