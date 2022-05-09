(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert.

Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk.

The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April 2022.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA. The full list of recalled products is below:

Product Name UPC Code Size/Net weight Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheese Pierogi 7 1375737813 0 3lb /3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 0030 3 14oz (397 g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & Cheddar Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00033 4 16 0z (454g) /1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Mini Potato-Cheddar Pierogi 7 05105 70390 9 3lb/3 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Jalapeno Pierogi 8 67355 00043 3 16 oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato-Cheddar-Broccoli Pierogi 8 67355 00042 6 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Potato & American Cheese Pierogi 8 67355 00032 7 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Sweet Cheese Pierogi 0 67355 00034 5 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Cheese & Scallion Pierogi 8 67355 00040 2 16oz (454g) / 1 dozen Grandma’s Cuisine Spinach-Feta Pierogi 8 67355 00037 2 14oz (397g) / 1 dozen Bernat’s Potato & Cheese – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Sweet Cheese – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Potato, Cheddar & Broccoli – 16oz (450g) Bernat’s Spinach and Feta Cheese – 16oz (450g) Golden Eagle Potato and Cheese Pierogis 0 94922 10425 0 16oz Golden Eagle Cheese Pierogis – 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & American Cheese Pierogis 7 05105 70400 5 16 oz Golden Eagle Sweet Cheese Pierogis – 14 oz Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Cheese Peirogies – 16 oz (454 g) Golden Eagle Spinach & Feta Pierogis – 16 oz (454g) Golden Eagle Potato & Cheddar Broccoli Peirogies 7 0510570470 8 16oz (454g) Golden Eagle Cheese Scallion Pierogis – 16oz (454g)

Consumers who have purchased Grandma’s Cuisine, Golden Eagle or Bernat’s pierogis are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, according to the FDA.