RECALL ALERT: Ready-to-eat salad products with meat, poultry recalled due to allergen

(WTAJ) — Ready Pac Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 223,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because they contain salad dressing, produced by Litehouse Inc., that has been recalled due to misbranding and an “undeclared allergen.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) announced Friday that the dressing contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.

The assembled RTE salads with meat and poultry were produced from Aug. 27 through Sept. 19.

The products subject to recall can be found on the FSIS’s spreadsheet, and the packaging labels can be found online, too.

The firm discovered the problem after they were notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies, according to the FSIS.

As of Sept. 24, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone with concerns about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The FSIS also expressed concerns that some products might be in consumer’s refrigerators, and they must be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Do NOT consume them, they said.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, consumer affairs specialist for Ready Pac Foods, Inc., at (800)-800-7822 or via email at mary.toscano@bonduelle.com.