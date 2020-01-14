Rare items totaling millions of dollars stolen from library

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – Two men could be looking at jail-time in a multi-million dollar theft operation spanning more than two decades.

Greg Priore, former chief archivist for the Oliver room and Caliban Book Shop co-owner, John Schulman pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing and selling rare books and other items from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

One of the items discovered after the arrests includes a 17th century Geneva Bible.

Investigators believe the bible was stolen from the library and sold in the 1990’s. It eventually made its way to a museum in the Netherlands in 2015.

Once Priore and Schulman were charged, the museum’s director realized what they had and contacted police leading to the bible’s return to Pittsburgh.

It’s unclear how many items have been recovered but, the District Attorneys Office considers some a total loss.

The two men are set to face sentencing in April.