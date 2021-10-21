PUC seeks public input for proposed water rate increases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) scheduled a series of telephonic hearings in early and mid-November to gather public input on rate changes for water and wastewater service proposed by Aqua Pennsylvania Inc. (Aqua Water) and Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Inc. (Aqua Wastewater).

Aqua Water provides water service to approximately 434,264 customers in portions of more than 200 municipalities throughout 32 Pennsylvania counties. Aqua Wastewater provides wastewater service to approximately 40,284 customers in portions of more than 40 municipalities throughout 15 Pennsylvania counties. Collectively, the two companies serve nearly 1.5 million people throughout the Commonwealth.

The deadline to sign up for the public input hearings is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m.

The telephonic hearing to gather public input on the Aqua water and wastewater rate increase requests are scheduled for the following dates and times:



Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 – Hearing will begin at 6 p.m.

– Hearing will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 – Hearings will begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

– Hearings will begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 – Hearings will begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

– Hearings will begin at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 – Hearing will begin at 1 p.m.

If you wish to testify at one of the telephonic public input hearings please pre-register by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. If you do not pre-register and provide the information listed below, you may not be able to testify. Individuals will testify in the order in which they pre-register. You may pre-register by email or by phone.

To pre-register by email, please email Judge Long’s legal assistant, Daniela Alban at dalban@pa.gov, and provide the following information:

Your first and last name.

The date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify.

The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

Registering by Telephone

To pre-register by phone, please call Judge Long’s office at 412-565-3550 and leave a message providing the following:



Your first and last name.

The date and time of the hearing at which you wish to testify.

The phone number you will be using to call into the public input hearing.

A phone number where you can be reached prior to the hearing if we need to contact you.

Your email address, if you have one.

If you require an interpreter to participate in the hearing, the language of the interpreter.

Listening to the Hearings

If you do not wish to testify but want to listen to the public input hearing(s), please contact Judge Long’s office by email at dalban@pa.gov or phone at 412-565-3550 and provide your name and the hearing(s) you want to listen to so we can ensure we have adequate caller capacity on the conference bridge to accommodate all callers.

The sign-up deadline for these public input hearings is Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m.